WATCH: Ronaldo scores twice on his debut to help Perak reach the semifinals of the Malaysia FA Cup

New signing Ronaldo Henrique scored twice for Perak FA as they defeated PKNP FC 2-1 on aggregate at the Perak Stadium to reach the semifinals of the Malaysia FA Cup.

It was all to play for in the second leg of the quarterfinal as the first leg ended in a goalless draw on April 30. And Perak’s new import Ronaldo made his debut memorable by opening the scoring in the 23rd minute and give his new club the advantage in the FA Cup quarterfinal tie.

However, PKNP would not go down without a fight and they scored a crucial away goal through Giancarlo Lopez in the 72nd minute of the game.

Piala FA Quarter-Finals 2nd Leg – Perak 2 – 1 PKNP FC (AGG: 2-1)

Perak were heading out on the away goals rule, but Ronaldo had other plans. The 28-year-old Brazilian who previously appeared for J2 League side Yokohama FC netted his second of the night in the 88th minute to take his team to the semifinals of the Piala FA Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Felda United progressed to the semifinal on away goals in the other quarterfinal played on Sunday. The second leg ended in a goalless draw, but the three goals Felda scored in their 3-3 draw with Kuala Lumpur FA in the first leg was enough for them to secure a last four berth.



Perak will now face Pahang FA in the semifinals slated to be held on June 23 and 29. Felda will meanwhile take on 2017 champions Kedah FA.

(Photo courtesy: Perak TBG)