Reports: Former UEFA Champions League club interested in JDT star

Former UEFA Champions League club and Belarusian Premier League champions BATE Borisov are reportedly interested in Johor Darul Ta’Zim (JDT) and Malaysia star Akhyar Rashid.

According to reports in Football Agent – Malaysia, the 20-year-old has impressed BATE and the club want him on a trial. The 20-year-old joined Malaysian champions in October last year and has featured in the AFC Champions League, along with the Malaysian Super League, for them.

The winger has a goal for JDT to his name as well.

BATE Borisov, on the other hand, are the most successful club in Belarus with as many as 15 league titles to their name. They are a regular in the UEFA Europa League and were knocked out of the round-of-32 of the competition by English Premier League giants Arsenal this year.

They were a part of the Champions League at the start of this season but were relegated to the Europa League after losing out in the playoffs. They are set to feature in Europe’s premier club competition again after having won the 2018 league season.

Image Courtesy: JDT