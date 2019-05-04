Malaysia Super League: JDT defeat Felda United 2-0 to move five points clear of Pahang at top of table

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) extended their lead at the top of the Malaysia Super League to five points with a 2-0 victory over Felda United at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Pahang on Saturday.

The defending champions began the game with a two point lead in the title race, but made full use of their closest competitors’ slip up as Pahang FA lost 2-0 to Petaling Jaya City FC.

Tempers had flared when the two teams met at Larkin last month with Felda players seeing three red cards in the second half! But that did not take away from the excitement as the game saw four goals after the 88th minute mark with JDT running out 3-1 winners!

However, on Saturday, it was JDT who began on the front foot, but it took them until the 18th minute to work Felda United custodian Norazlan Rasali when JDT’s Argentine attacker Leandro Velazquez tried his luck from the distance.

38’| GOL DIOGO! Bintang import JDT, Diogo menyudahkan sepakan penalti dengan baik untuk meletakkan skuad Southern Tigers 1-0 di hadapan menentang FELDA United di Jengka!@feldaunitedfc 0-1 @OfficialJohor #LigaSuper2019#MFLLive#PJCPHG pic.twitter.com/O7VghPxaFa — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) May 4, 2019

Velazques, reacquired from Colombian club Rionegro Águilas earlier this year, was the brightest spark for the Southern Tigers in the first half and he once again went close three minutes later as his shot flew inches wide of the goal.

As it looked like the game would remain deadlocked at the interval, the turning point came when La’Vere Corbin-Ong was fouled inside the penalty area by the Felda defence. Referee pointed to the spot and Diogo converted the penalty despite Norazlan guessing the direction of his effort.

It was 1-0 to Johor with 37 minutes on the clock. And that is how the score remained at the half time break.

61’| GOL DIOGO! Johor Darul Ta’zim berjaya menggandakan kelebihan mereka di Jengka selepas Diogo meledak buat kali kedua! Gol ketujuh peribadi beliau di pentas Liga Super Malaysia musim ini!@feldaunitedfc 0-2 @OfficialJohor #LigaSuper2019#MFLLive#FELJDT pic.twitter.com/DXufHrw15L — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) May 4, 2019

The second half began on the same vein as the first and Diogo soon found another to double JDT’s advantage — this time from open play. It was S Kunanlan who made his way into the box and played the ball to the Brazilian’s feet.

Closed down by three Felda defenders, Diogo moved the ball onto his left and mustered enough power on the turn to beat the Felda shot-stopper and make it 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

Felda tired to get back into the game for the rest of the game, but it was evident that the league newcomers did not have enough quality to hurt the Malaysian champions and suffered a 2-0 defeat — their sixth of the season from 12 games!

Pahang go down to PJ City FC

JDT had more good news coming from elsewhere as Pahang FA went down to Petaling Jaya City FC at the Petaling Jaya Stadium.

Pahang began the day bearing down on JDT at the top of the table — just two points behind the leaders. However, they were handed a huge blow when Pedro Hendrique Cortes gave hosts PJ City a 1-0 lead from a corner kick in the 30th minute.

56’| GOL SERGINHO! PJ City kini melebarkan kelebihan mereka ke atas Pahang di Stadium MBPJ selepas Serginho menyudahkan peluang mudah untuk menewaskan Helmi Eliza! PJ City FC 2-0 @OfficialPahang #LigaSuper2019#MFLLive#PJCPHG pic.twitter.com/cxPzt7YyAQ — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) May 4, 2019

Pahang fought hard to restore parity but failed to make the chances count. And missed opportunities came back to haunt them as PJ City found their second through Serginho in the 56th minute.

JDT have now collected 30 points from 12 games while Pahang have fell five points behind with 25 points from 12 games. Kedah FA are third with 19 points.

(Photo courtesy: Johor Darul Ta’zim)