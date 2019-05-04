LIVE: Malaysia Super League 2019 – Felda United vs Johor Darul Ta’zim

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the Malaysia Super League tie between Felda United and Johor Darul Ta’zim. You can follow all the action via our Live Blog below.

Johor Darul Ta’zim have had another amazing start to their league campaign. The 2018 Malaysian champions have won eight of their eleven games, drawing the remaining three.

Felda United, meanwhile, have suffered from an extremely different fate and are currently languishing in the eleventh place. They have drawn five and lost five of their eleven matches, winning only once.

A win would help Johor Darul Ta’zim maintain their lead at the top of the table. A loss, on the other hand, could see Pahang leapfrog them into the first position. Felda United, meanwhile, would hope to register three more points on the board and escape from the relegation zone.

Follow all the action via our LIVE Blog here: