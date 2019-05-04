Malaysia Super League: Felda United vs Johor Darul Ta’zim, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the ongoing Malaysia Super League, Felda United will face the former Champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim in their quest to the top seat of the League Table.

Felda United have not had a great run in their recent past, having lost three out of their last five matches. With only 8 points, they are currently the second-last team in the League Table. Their opponents Johor Darul Ta’zim, however, are League giants with a comfortable spot on the top of the table.

The visitors are ahead of Pahang by only two points. Thus, JDT will aim at a win in tomorrow’s match to gain a five-point lead in the chase. The former champions are the obvious favourites in tomorrow’s match and are likely to walk away with the victory points.

Can JDT continue their dominant reign in Malaysia Super League or will the hosts pull off a miracle in their impending encounter?

When to watch?

The match between Felda United and Johor Darul Ta’zim will take place on May 4th, and kicks-off by 9:00 PM SGT.

The Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Pahang, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

Those who want to follow on the action can join us in our live blog!