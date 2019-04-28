Malaysia Super League 2019: Pahang and JDT play out drab 1-1 draw

Johor Darul Ta’zim met Pahang FA on April 28 in what was a Malaysia Super League top of the table clash. However, the game didn’t quite deliver end-to-end excitement. Instead, the two teams played out a drab one-one draw. Here’s our report from the proceedings.

Pahang FA and Johor Darul Ta’zim remain the only two teams in Malaysia with an unbeaten record. Between the two, they have won a combined thirteen out of their eighteen matches so far, drawing the other five.

JDT, however, did have a minor advantage over their opponents, having drawn one game less. The Southern Tigers led the table by two points going into their match against Pahang.

Things started on a brilliant note for the 2018 champions, as they went ahead in just the fifth minute courtesy of a goal by Gonzalo Cabrera. The Argentine wide man latched onto a through ball by Leandro, before cutting inside, beating a defender, and firing it into the bottom corner.

However, Pahang didn’t sit back despite the early setback and went straight on to the attack. They even came close to equalizing just ten minutes after going behind, when Saddil Ramdani shot over the bar from shut inside the box.

Nevertheless, the Elephants did equalize at the thirty-six-minute mark, as Mark Herold headed in following a set piece.

There were no more goals before half time but there was a sending off. JDT’s Mauricio received his marching orders from the referee after he received his second yellow for an over-aggressive foul. The former Lazio man left the pitch in disbelief, handing the opposition a one-man advantage.

Pahang, however, couldn’t make that advantage count. The second-placed side failed to create enough opportunities in the second period. The ones they created, were not taken. Substitute Zuhair Aizat missed the best one, as he shot over from inside the box with goalkeeper Farizal Marlias off his line.

In the end, the two teams finished as they started. JDT managed to retain their top spot in the Malaysia Super League for now, while Pahang remain second after ten games played.

