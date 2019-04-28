LIVE: Malaysia Super League 2019 – Pahang FA vs Johor Darul Ta’zim

Hello and welcome to the live match coverage of the Malaysia Super League tie between Pahang FA and Johor Darul Ta’zim. You can follow all the action live via our match blog here.

A top of the table clash beckons in the Malaysia Super League as league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim face second-placed Pahang FA.

The Southern Tigers have been unbeaten in the league so far, winning seven of their nine matches. However, they retain their position on top despite drawing two matches. Pahang, on the other hand, have drawn three of their nine matches while winning the other six.

A top of the table clash in the Malaysia Super League. Can Johor Darul Ta’zim stretch their lead on the top or will Pahang leapfrog their title challengers into the first position? A lot at stake today as the two table toppers go up against each other.

Follow all the action via our Live Blog here: