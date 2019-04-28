Malaysia Super League: Pahang vs Johor Darul Ta’zim, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the ongoing Malaysia Super League, Pahang will face the former Champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim in their quest to the top seat of the League Table.

Pahang have won four out of their last five matches, having drawn one. They are currently chasing the top position in the League and this match can make it possible. They are only two points behind JDT, who are at the top with 26 points. If Pahang win tomorrow’s match, they will grab the No. 1 position with a one-point lead.

However, it would not be a cakewalk for the hosts. Their opponents, JDT have also won four out of their last five matches and have drawn one. The last time these two teams faced each other, JDT won by 3-1 (aggregate). If they manage to pick a win in tomorrow’s match, JDT will take the lead by five points. Even if they draw the match, the top of the League table would still look the same, favouring the latter.

With so much stake, will Pahan successfully chase the No. 1 spot or will the Southern Tigers shatter the hopes of the challenger?

When to watch?

The match between Pahang and Johor Darul Ta’zim will take place on April 27, and kicks-off by 8:00 PM SGT.

The Stadium Darulmakmur Stadium in Pahang, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

Those who want to follow on the action can join us in our live blog!