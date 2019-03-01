Malaysia Super League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim beat Selangor in six goal thriller

Johor Darul Ta’zim continued their fine run this season with another big win over Selangor. The Southern Tigers beat the resilient Red Giants to reach thirteen points from a possible fifteen in their first five 2019 Malaysia Super League games.

What a start to the season it has been for the reigning champions JDT, after they won yet another Malaysia Super League match. The Southern Tigers outscored their opponents Selangor in one of the most exciting matches so far this season, eventually taking the tie by four goals to two.

However, things could have been much different had Sandro Da Silva scored from an early freekick. The Selangor midfielder came close to open the scoring, only to see his strike hit the crossbar.

JDT responded immediately, with Diogo going on a stunning run down the left-hand side. The Brazilian went up to the corner line before pulling the ball back for Leandro Velazquez, who scored via a deflection.

Moments later, the Southern Tigers were two up, with both Diogo and Leandro heavily involved yet again. This time, however, it was the Brazilian who put the ball in the net after seeing his teammates shot saved by the goalkeeper.

Endrick Dos Santos gave Selangor a lifeline when he scored a stunner just past the hour mark. However, the Southern Tigers responded immediately with Gonzalo Cabrera getting on the scoresheet. Once again, Diogo was heavily involved, as he protected the ball from the defender before playing in Cabrera with a delightful through ball.

Selangor, meanwhile, refused to give up and got back to within one courtesy of forward Rufino Segovia just before halftime. The Spaniard made the most of his opportunity inside the box as he headed past Farizal in goal.

The Red Giants came back in the second half with an intent to attack their opponents. However, Leandro Velazquez and JDT had other ideas, as the new signing put the game beyond doubt by scoring his second and JDT’s fourth of the night.

The win takes the Southern Tigers up to thirteen points in the table, with the pressure now on league leaders Kedah FA to match their performance.

Selangor FA: Khairulazhan Khalid; Nurridzuan Hassan (Fanfi Othman 77′), Taylor Regan, Michal Nguyen, Syahmi Safari; Endrick, Halim Saari (Latiff Suhaimi 70′), Sandro Da Silva; Syazwan Zainon (Sean Selvaraj 71′), Rufino Segovia, Faiz Nasir.

Scorers: Endrick 32′, Rudino Segovia 45’+2

Johor Darul Ta’zim: Farizal Marlias; La’vere Corbin-Ong, Kiko Insa, Mauricio (Adam Nor Azlin 72′), Azrif Nasrulhaq (S. Kunanlan 77′); Afiq Fazail, Hariss Harun, Leandro Velazquez; Gonzalo Cabrera (Akhyar Rashid 89′), Diogo, Safawi Rasid.

Scorers: Leandro Velazquez 7′ 68′, Diogo 13′, Gonzalo Cabrera 41′