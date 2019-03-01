LIVE: Malaysia Super League 2019 – Selangor vs Johor Darul Ta’zim

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the 2019 Malaysia Super League match between Selangor and Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The Malaysian domestic season is well and truly underway, with teams vying for an advantage in the early months.

Last year’s championship Johor Darul Ta’zim have made a good start to the season themselves, winning three and drawing one of their four matches so far. However, despite that, JDT remain second in the table, losing the top spot to Kedah FA on goal difference.

The Southern Tigers started their campaign off with a narrow 1-0 win over Perak before thumping Kuala Lumpur 4-1. A draw against Terengganu followed before they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Melaka United.

Meanwhile, for Selangor, things have gone quite the opposite way, with the Red Giants failing to win any of their four matches so far. Selangor have drawn three of their matches so far with the same scoreline, 1-1. They have also lost one of their four games, a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of PKNS.

You can follow the Malaysia Super League match between Selangor and JDT via our LIVE Blog here:





(Image Credits: FA Selangor, JOHOR Southern Tigers; Facebook)