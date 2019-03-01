Malaysia Super League: Selangor vs Johor Darul Ta’zim, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

With the Malaysia Super League still in its early stages, teams are hoping to get to flying starts and Selangor are hoping to get points against Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The match will be played at Stadium Shah Alam and the underdogs are looking for an upset.

At the moment, Selangor are ninth in the league after collecting three points off four matches in the Malaysia Super League. They started off with draws against FELDA United and Petaling Jaya City before a heavy loss to PKNS.

Their last match was a 1-1 draw against Pahang.

On the other hand, JDT have 10 points off four matches and find themselves second in the table behind Kedah.

They’ve won three of their first four with wins over Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka United.

JDT were surprisingly held by Terengganu 2-2.

When is the match?

Selangor and JDT battle on March 1, 2019 at 9:00 PM SGT

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

Those who want to follow on the action can join us in our live blog!

Photos courtesy of Selangor and JDT