WATCH: Safawi Rasid of JDT scores beautiful goal against Melaka in Malaysia

In the Malaysian Super League, Johor Darul Ta’zim continue their impressive form as they beat Melaka 2-1 but many people are talking about their second goal with Safawi Rasid converting.

In the goal above, JDT start their attack from a throw-in and Brazilian star Diogo plays a beautiful back-heel pass amidst the sea of Melaka players which incredibly finds Safawi Rasid making a run towards the box.

The Malaysian showed his quality as there was still much to do as he had a few defenders left to beat. Beautiful cruise control showed him avoid a defender coming from the left side while keeping another at bay by the right flank.

From there he would fake a move to the right before lifting the ball over the stretched goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

It was one of the highlights of the match and with it ending 2-1, it would prove to be the goal that keeps JDT at pace at the top of the table.