Perlis FA president resigns following Malaysia Premier League disqualification

Following Perlis FA’s removal from the Malaysian Premier League, Datuk Amizal Shaifit has officially resigned as club president.

Trouble has followed Perlis in recent times as issues over non-payment of wages of players has brought the poor financial situation to light.

With all these, the Malaysian Football League has deemed the club to be incapable to maintain their inclusion in the Premier League.

In a statement from Amizal, he claimed he already submitted his resignation.

“My resignation is due to the pressure from the Perlis fans,” he revealed.

“I thanked those who have helped me during my months as PFA president.

“I say a million apologies to Perlis fans for my failure to lead (the Perlis team).

“I have tried my best to make Perlis strong again.”

Photo courtesy of Bharian