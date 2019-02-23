Former Selangor striker Antonio German accuses fans following release from club

English striker Antonio German broke his silence following his release from Malaysian club Selangor despite only arriving in January 2019.

The 27-year-old was brought in to the club on a free transfer but was eventually let go.

Following that news, the former Queens Park Rangers striker took to social media to give information on the matter.

In the post, German claimed that he was forced to leave the club for his own protection. He claimed that the fans have been abusive since his arrival, booing him and verbally attacking the striker.

Even off the pitch, German claims that he gets private messages from fans asking him to leave the country and believes that this is a racially charged assault on him.

He ends his post by sharing that there are still positive fans who support him and he expresses his gratitude and thanks to those fans but he has now shared his side of the story following a surprise exit with the club.

Photos courtesy of Antonio German