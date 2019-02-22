Terengganu City FC hoping to return to the Malaysia Football League

Terengganu City FC are hoping to make it back to the Malaysia Football League and former club player Shafuan Adli Shaari is appealing to the league.

This comes at the heels of Perlis FA being dropped from the teams participating in the MFL following their financial problems.

Meanwhile, Shafuan admitted that he had already spoken to The Sharks’ new management following the news to try Terrangganu back in the league.

He said : “From the talks I can tell you that we have unanimously agreed that the club should take part in the Premier League this season to replace Perlis, that is of course provided MFL and the FA of Malaysia (FAM) are willing to accept us back.

“We the players and the new management of Terengganu City are very serious about this matter and are not just simply talking, as we already have a group of players and there has been an extension in player registration of a further 30 days that has been accorded to the Perlis players.

“We are ready to play even though three rounds of matches have already been played, so now that Perlis have been omitted from competition by MFL, we are all hoping that they can accept Terengganu City back to compete in the Premier League to take up the slot left vacant by The Northern Lions, as it is not a problem for us to do so, we just hope that MFL and FAM hear this plea of ours and are able to understand as well as empathise with us by taking us back into the league.

“We are also prepared to meet with MFL and FAM officials to further discuss such a possibility because we want to get on with our lives, playing careers and livelihood as professional players.”

Terengganu were denied a return back to the MFL despite winning promotion in the previous campaign following issues on salary arrears for both players and officials.

However, the team has gone under new management who initially promised to settle the issues as long as they are accepted back in the league, a condition not initially entertained by MFL and the Football Association of Malaysia.

