BREAKING: Malaysia Super League champions JDT confirm signing of former star Leandro Velazquez

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) have announced the recapture of their 2015 AFC Asian Cup star Leandro Velazquez.

Leandro appeared for JDT during the 2015 season scoring 16 goals in 29 domestic appearances as well as helping the Southern Tigers lift a historic AFC Cup title scoring the winning goal against Tajikistan’s Istiklol.

He will replace Spanish attacking midfielder Aaron Niguez who has been released by the club.

“Leandro, who once rewrote the history books for the Southern Tigers, has already arrived in Johor and could make a second debut for JDT against Melaka United in the unifi Liga Super Malaysia 2019 on Saturday, 23 February,” JDT said.

“Most famously, Leandro was part of a successful 2015 AFC Cup campaign, where Johor became the first Southeast Asian side to win the competition. No club from the continent had even reached the last four prior to JDT’s 1-0 win over Istiklol FC courtesy of a sole goal by Leandro in the final,” it added.

“Velazquez was signed before the transfer window closed on Wednesday,” the club added.

Johor have recored two wins and a draw from three matches in the Malaysia domestic league this season and will also make their AFC Champions League debut during this campaign where they are pooled with defending champions Kashima Antlers, China’s Shandong Luneng and South Korean side Gyeongnam FC.