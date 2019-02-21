Johor Darul Ta’zim release Aaron Niguez; Leandro Velazquez expected to return

In a shock move, Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have released their Spanish midfielder Aaron Niguez — barely months after joining the Southern Tigers.

Aaron, brother of Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, was brought in to strengthen the Malaysian champions ahead of their debut AFC Champions League campaign, but it looks like the club have decided to part ways with the Valencia youth product.

I would like to thank Aaron Niguez for being part of the Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) squad that successfully lifted the 2019 Charity Cup. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/6PO765vmSt — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) February 21, 2019

“I would like to thank Aaron Niguez for being part of the Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) squad that successfully lifted the 2019 Charity Cup,” said JDT manager Luciano Figueroa announcing the decision to release the 29-year-old Spaniard.

“That said, I feel that the Southern Tigers need to make some tactical changes to further strengthen the squad. This is based on observations made during training and competitive matches,” he added.

“Hence, the club and I would like to wish Aaron the best of luck for his career in the future. Thank you for your contribution,” Figeruoa said.

Former star Leandro Velazquez to return?

Though the transfer window for Malaysia clubs shut on Wednesday night, it is understood that JDT have acquired the signing of their former player Leandro Velazquez — the 29-year-old Argentine attacking midfilder who currently plays for Colombian side Rionegro Aguilas.

The club recently announced that they have indeed received an offer for their star from Johor and Leandro had missed the Colombian side’s last match against Junior Club.

#FelizSábado#NoticiaDorada

Familia Dorada, informamos que luego de recibir una propuesta del @OfficialJohor deMalasia, Leandro Velázquez, optó por no viajar a la ciudad de Barranquilla, para el compromiso ante Junior.

➡️➡️ pic.twitter.com/Gqfszm3FS5 — Aguilas Doradas (@AguilasDoradasR) February 16, 2019

Leandro appeared for JDT during the 2015 season scoring 16 goals in 29 domestic appearances as well as helping the Southern Tigers lift a historic AFC Cup title scoring the winning goal against Tajikistan’s Istiklol.