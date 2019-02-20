Safee Sali believes more players will leave Perlis FA

With the team plagued with issues over non-payment of player salaries, former Perlis player Safee Sali believes even more players are set to leave the club.

According to news , players have not gotten their pay for the past two months and are growing increasingly frustrated that they may simply walk away from the club.

Safee has already made a move, and he now represents Petaling Jaya City FC.

He believes that there will be more players following his lead to find a move away from the club.

The veteran said: “I feel that a few other players could be leaving the team as well because they have families to support and lives to lead.

“They too have been thinking long and hard apart from waiting for two months to get paid what is owed to them. So for sure any decision that they make will be for the sake of the well-being of their families.”

In return, the Perlis FA said they are ready if such action occurs and they will keep marching forward to try and resolve the issue and make sure that the club continues their campaign.

According to PFA president Datuk Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Shafie, they are prepared with plans on the pipeline to keep the Northern Lions afloat.

“We have plans in place to ensure that our team can continue to compete, and among the plans that we have in mind is roping in a few youth squad players for the senior squad,” he said.