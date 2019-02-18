Former Malaysia striker Safee Sali latest to leave Perlis Northern Lions FC

Former Malaysia national team striker Safee Sali is the latest player to leave troubled Malaysia Premier League club Perlis Northern Lions FC.

Perlis have been rocked by financial troubles in recent times and have been unable to pay the wages for many of their players forcing the stars to leave the club for better opportunities elsewhere.

And the 35-year-old Safee, who had revealed recently that he is owed salary arrears by the club, has left the club and is expected to join Malaysia Super League club Petaling Jaya City FC in the coming days.

😨😨 “I was glad to have been able to help him escape it!” 😨😨 New 🇸🇬 @HougangUnited signing Faris Ramli’s agent has spoken about the 🇸🇬 #Singapore winger’s farcical move to 🇲🇾 #Malaysia‘s @perlisfootball! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️https://t.co/R4R5m8yYJS — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 8, 2019

The New Straits Times are reporting that Safee conveyed his decision to leave after meeting other Perlis players at the club’s Universiti Malaya Arena training ground in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. He made the decision after consulting his family members following Perlis’ failure to pay salaries to their players.

“There are offers but I will not reveal my new team yet. It will however be a team based in the Klang Valley,” Safee was quoted as saying by NST. With the domestic transfer window set to close on Wednesday, Safee is expected to reveal his new club in the coming days.

“It shows that I am still a big name in Malaysian football. Selangor, PJ City, Kelantan and UiTM are among the teams that are interested in securing my services. However, I have to respect my contract with Perlis which has not been terminated just yet,” he said.