Kuala Lumpur FA sign Philippine Azkals star Luke Woodland

Kuala Lumpur FA recently revealed that they’ve signed former Suphanburi player Luke Woodland.

Woodland has played for various clubs including stints with Oldham Athletic, Bradford Park Avenue and York City.

The 23-year-old also represents the Philippines in international football and will help Kuala Lumpur FA in the coming season.

Finished 10th in the Malaysian Super League in 2018, adding Woodland in the mix will certainly strengthen their midfield as they try to improve moving forward.

The team unveiled Woodland as their newest signing through social media – as seen by their Instagram post.

Woodland played his youth career with Bolton Wanderers and will definitely bring a lot of experience and talent for Kuala Lumpur FA.