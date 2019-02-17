Watch: Chan Vathanaka bags a goal and assist to help PKNS destroy Selangor

Cambodia and PKNS star Chan Vathanaka Chan Vathanka has set the ball rolling in Malaysia. He starred in the side’s 4-0 win over Selangor.

Commonly known as CV11, he destroyed Selangor by bagging a goal and an assist in PKNS’s Malaysia Premier League encounter. The 25-year-old winger joined the Malaysia Super League side earlier this year on a free transfer from Boeung Ket Angkor.

Here’s his assist for Nicholas Swirad’s goal:

27′ | GOLLLL NICHOLAS SWIRAD! Sepakan penjuru dari Chan Vathanka ditanduk deras oleh Nicholas Swirad menewaskan Khairul Azhan. Skrip gol yang sama seperti di Kuala Terengganu dalam LS1 tempoh hari!@FASelangorMy 0-1 @ThePKNSFC #SELPKNS#unifiLigaSuper2019#MFLLive pic.twitter.com/Uki4piogXy — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) February 17, 2019

Chan Vanathaka’s goal:

79′ | GOL ‘CHAN’ TIK VATHANAKA! Pemain dari Kemboja, Chan Vathanaka menjaringkan gol pertama beliau

untuk Semut Merah hasil hantaran lintang dari Fandi Othman. @FASelangorMy 0-3 @ThePKNSFC #SELPKNS#unifiLigaSuper2019#MFLLive pic.twitter.com/8nmmrhvpO9 — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) February 17, 2019

PKNS haven’t had a great start to the season and after drawing their opening league encounter against Terengganu and losing 1-0 to Melaka United. The results left them ninth in the 12-team league.

However, this win against Selangor will help them make a comeback and move up the Malaysia Premier League table.