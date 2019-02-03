Singapore’s Shakir Hamzah scores on Kedah debut to sink PKNP

The 2019 Mayalsian Super League is up and running, with plenty of teams in action. One team to play their opening match on January 2 were Kedah, who faced PKNP and overcame them courtesy of two debut goals!

Kedah FA went through a turbulent season in 2018, one which saw them finish 6th in the Malaysian league table and get eliminated from the Cup in Group Stages. As a result, it was of no surprise, when the Red Eagles signed several new players in the transfer market, hoping to move on from last season.

And it seems that that strategy has worked, as Kedah beat PKNP by two goals to nil in their opening fixture, to move second in the league table.

New signing Shakir Hamzah was in line to make his debut, and it was one to remember for the defender, who opened the scoring for his new team in the Sixty-sixth minute.

The Red Eagles defended their narrow lead for the next twenty minutes, before another debutant, Jonathan Bauman, popped up in the Eighty-second minute to give Kedah all three points.

Bauman, who signed recently from Persib Bandung, made sure that it was a memorable win for the Red Eagles, who rode home on the back of two brilliant debutants.

They now visit Perak FA in their second fixture on February 10.

