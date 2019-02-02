Johor Darul Ta’zim beat Perak in Charity Shield opener with Luis Figo watching

Malaysian League Champions Johor Darul Ta’zim faced Malaysian Cup winners in the ceremonial season opener. The two teams competed in the presence of footballing royalty, with Portuguese great Luis Figo in attendance.

When a legend as great as Luis Figo is in the attendance, you know you have to put on a good display. That’s exactly what Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) did, as they beat last year’s Malaysian Cup winners Perak.

Star forward Gonzalo Cabrera put the Southern Tigers ahead by striking first in the 40th minute. And Cabrera’s goal proved to be the only one in the match, helping JDT dispatch their opponents by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Meanwhile, this early season win sets JDT up nicely, with the Malaysian regular-season just around the corner. They now face a visit from Kuala Lumpur next weekend, before travelling to Terengganu one week later.

Furthermore, JDT’s win puts them fourth on the Malaysian Super League 2019 table as a result of having an inferior goal difference. Pahang, meanwhile, lead the table after they beat Kuala Lumpur by three goals to one.

(Image Credits: Johor Southern Tigers, Facebook)