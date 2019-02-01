Chan Vathanaka assist gives PKNS draw against Thierry Chantha Bin’s Terengganu

Cambodian star winger Chan Vathanaka proved to be the difference on his Malaysia Super League debut for PKNS FC against Terengganu FA.

Vathanaka was up against his compatriot Thierry Chantha Bin who turned out for the Turtles but both players had to settle for a point after a last-gasp equaliser from Terengganu.

Cambodia’s version of Cristiano Ronaldo notched up his first assist of the season with a pinpoint corner-kick that was headed in by Nicholas Swirad in the 65th minute to give the Red Ants a 1-0 lead.

65′ | GOL NICHOLAS SWIRADI! Tandukan cantik pertahanan @ThePKNSFC, Nicholas Swirad hasil sepakan penjuru oleh Chan Vathanaka! Terengganu FC 0-1 PKNSFC#TERPKNS#MFLLive#unifiLigaSuper19 pic.twitter.com/gi4vQ0gPO7 — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) February 1, 2019

Just when it seemed like K. Rajagobal’s side were on their way to three points, Malik Ariff slotted home to make it one apiece in the 89th minute for a share of the spoils.

In the other game on the night, Pahang FA cruised to a 3-1 victory away to Kuala Lumpur FA with Indonesian youngster Saddil Ramdani getting on the scoresheet.

The Indonesian scored the opener on 24 minutes before Afiq Ahmad Razali leveled matters three minutes into the second half.

It was left to Dickson Nwakaeme to seal the win for the Elephants with a brace in the 52nd and 92nd minute.

Photo credit: PKNS FC