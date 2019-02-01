Watch: Indonesia attacker Sadil Ramdani scores the first goal of 2019 Malaysia Super League season

The new season of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) is truly up and running and it was Indonesia attacker Saddil Ramdani, on his Pahang FA debut, who had the honour of opening the scoring in the latest season of Malaysia’s domestic league.

The opening day of the 2019 MSL saw two simultaneous kickoffs with Terengganu taking on PKNS FC at their home Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium and Kuala Lumpur FA facing Pahang at the KLFA Stadium.

And it was in Kuala Lumpur that the first goal happened. However, to the misery of the home fans, it was visitors Pahang FA who scored the opener almost at the halfway point of the first half.

A deflected shot from the edge of the area fell to the 20-year-old Indonesian who pulled the trigger and gave his new side the lead in the 24th minute!

The young Saddil did not disappoint with his celebration either as he capped off the beautiful goal with an extravagant backflip celebration which would have already endeared the former Persela Lamongan winger to the fans of his new Malaysian side.