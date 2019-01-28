Kyrgyz Republic defender joins PKNS FC after impressing in AFC Asian Cup 2019

Malaysia Super League side PKNS FC have signed Kyrgyz Republic’s Tamirlan Kozubaev for the upcoming season.

The deal was made public on the Malaysian club’s Facebook page. The caption of the post stated that the centre back was being targetted by clubs in Uzbekistan and Indonesia, however, Kozubaev chose PKNS over the others.

Kozubaev joins PKNS after spending over two years with Kyrgyz club FC Dordoi Bishkek. The defender was also a part of the Kyrgyzstan team which went down fighting in the quarterfinal against hosts United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 round of 16.

Primarily a centre back who can play on both right and left side of the central defence, the 24-year-old can play at the left-back position too, making him a valuable asset for the Malaysian club.

PKNS, on the other hand, finished third in the 2018 season of the Malaysia Super League, one point behind second-placed Perak and a massive 24 points behind champions Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The club would want to climb up the league table this season and the Kyrgyz defender can be a crucial part of their push for the title. They start their league season with an away fixture against Terengganu on Friday, 1st February.