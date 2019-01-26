Malaysia Super League side FA Selangor launch new home and away kits

With the new seasons of the Malaysia Super League fast approaching, FA Selangor have launched their new home and away kits during a function held in Selangor on Saturday.

The Malaysian club’s new kits will be produced by Spanish sports apparel makers Joma.

View this post on Instagram Dilancarkan jersi home dan away @faselangormy bagi musim 2019 A post shared by MY Soccer League (@mysoccerleague) on Jan 25, 2019 at 8:03pm PST

Selangor’s new home kit will be in traditional red with green collars and yellow details along the sides while the away kit will be predominantly white with a yellow and red stripe running across the chest.

The team coached by B Sathianathan have recently signed the likes of former Indian Super League forward Antonio German and centre-back Taylor Regan from Adelaide United as they look to improve on last season’s performance.

The Red Giants, who finished eighth in the Malaysia Super League last season, will begin this season’s campaign with a home game against Felda United at the Stadium Shah Alam in Selangor on February 3.