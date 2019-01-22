Johor Darul Ta’zim owner has high hopes for club doing well in the upcoming season

Malaysia Super League giants Johor Darul Ta’zim FC are all set for the upcoming season and club’s owner and Crown Prince of Johor, HRH Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim is confident the side will again do good in the league.

The club owner believes that this was one of the best pre-seasons the side has ever had and performing at just 60-70% of its level would help them have a good season. He added that everyone at the club can’t wait for the season to start.

“I’ve been through a lot of preseasons and to me, preseason is the most critical time of the year because it gives us an indication of how we are going to fare for the coming season.

“I’m very excited for this season and I have never been this happy when it comes to the energy shown by the players, the style of play and the intensity. It’s unbelievable. The players can’t wait for the season to start, I can’t wait for the season to start and the coaches cannot wait for the season to start.

“I have to tell you that out of all the years I’ve seen the preseason preparations, this year is the most satisfying from what I see. If we can bring this habit and this mentality back home, and produce 60% or 70% of this throughout the season, I believe we will do well in 2019,” he said in an Instagram post on club’s official handle.



Johor start their 2019 Malaysia Super League season with a match-up against Perak on 2nd February before playing Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu in the coming weeks.