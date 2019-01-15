Reports: Chan Vathanaka set for Malaysia Super League move

Cambodia national team star Chan Vathanaka has partially revealed that he is set to leave Boeung Ket Angkor for Malaysia Super League side PKNS FC.

The forward posted a cryptic post on his Facebook page with the caption, “It’s our (my) decision, it’s our path. No one knows it besides us (me).”

CV11’s Cambodian teammate Thierry Chantha Bin then posted on the social media platform that he is looking forward to playing against him. The defensive midfielder plays for Malaysia Super League club Terengganu.

The forward left Malaysian club Pahang FA in May 2018 and joined Cambodian side Boeung Ket Angkor in June of the same year. He played a total of nine matches for Pahang and scored a goal and got two assists as well, however, he only made one appearance for Boeung Ket Angkor.

PKNS, on the other hand, finished third in the league last season and would want to improve on their position in the upcoming season.