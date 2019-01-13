Former Kerala Blasters forward signs for Selangor FA in Malaysia

Antonio German, who played for Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters for two seasons, has now officially signed with Malaysian Super League team Selangor FA.

German, 27, joins from Gokulam FC in the I-League, having left the club midway through the I-League season a few months back.

Selangor FA announced the deal through their Facebook account, along with a signing video.

HE HAS ARRIVEDSukacita diumumkan bahawa Antonio German kini sah bergelar pemain terbaru import Selangor untuk musim 2019.Hantarkan ucapan anda kepada Antonio di ruangan komen dengan #AntonioGermanIsRed dan #SayWhatYouWant.Baca sepenuhnya di sini: https://redgiants.faselangor.my/antoisred/#RedGiantsIkuti perkembangan kami di aplikasi media sosial yang lain!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faselangormy/Twitter: https://twitter.com/FASelangorMy—————We’re pleased to announce latest addition to Selangor, our new import player, Antonio German.Send your welcome wish to Antonio in the comment section with #AntonioGermanIsRed.Read full story here: https://redgiants.faselangor.my/antoisred/#RedGiantsFollow us on other social media apps!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faselangormy/Twitter: https://twitter.com/FASelangorMy Posted by FA Selangor on Sunday, 13 January 2019

German is a Granada international who was born in London. He has made 1 appearance for the Granada national football team so far.

The well travelled forward has spent most of his career so far in England, playing for the likes of QPR, Yeovil Town, Southend United, Brentford, Gillingham FC, Stockport, Bromley, Northampton Town, Aldershot Town and Patrick Thistle.

He has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists across 128 career appearances ranging in competitions as varied as the EFL Cup to the ISL.

He will now take his talents to the Liga Super Malaysia (Malaysian Super League) which begins on February 1. Selangor FA is in action at home two days later on February 3rd against Felda Utd FC, where fans can hope to see German in action.