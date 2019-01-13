Johor Darul Ta’zim launch new kit for 2019 Malaysia Super League season

Malaysian Super League giants Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club have released their new jersey ahead of the 2019 season.

Johor revealed the new jersey with a well-made video uploaded on their Facebook page. JDT won the Super League in 2018, with 19 wins out of 22 matches, amassing 59 points in total.



The Southern Tigers won their fifth Super League title in a row after having won the title in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Their title-winning run has made them the most successful club in Malaysia with Keda, Selangor and Kelantan the second most successful clubs with two titles each to their name.

The home jersey is orange in colour with blue stripes on the top with blue shorts while the away jersey is navy blue in colour with dark black shorts.

Image Courtesy: JOHOR Southern Tigers Twitter