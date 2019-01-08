Perlis Northern Lions appoint former Buriram United director

Despite having Malaysia national team coach Tan Cheng Hoe as one of the candidates, Perlis Northern Lions have appointed Matt Holland as the team’s football director.

Talks to bring Tan Cheng Hoe to Perlis was shot down when the Football Association of Malaysia revealed that he would still be the coach until 2020. As a result, Holland steps in.

Holland is known for being Thailand club Buriram United’s technical director since 2016. He’s had coaching experience with Bengaluru FC in India and Port FC in Thailand; both as an assistant coach.

Perlis is hoping the 44-year-old’s experience would help them in the Malaysian Premier League.

Photo courtesy of JOHOR Southern Tigers and Perlis Northern Lions