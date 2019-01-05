Terengganu fans extended a warm welcome to their new signing Sanjar Shaakhmedov as the midfielder touched down in Malaysia ahed of the club’s preseason preparations.

The 28-year-old previously played for Lokomotiv Tashkent and scored seven goals in 31 appearances last season and is now expected to orchestrate the game for his new Malaysia Super League side.

Terengganu had asked their fans to be present at the Sultan Mahmud Airport to welcome their new signing when he lands in Terengganu and the fans obliged!

The striker was seen signing autographs and posing for photographs with the Terengganu fans who welcomed him by waving the Uzbekistan flag and Terengganu scarfs!

View this post on Instagram 🏴🏳️ Xush Kelibsiz Sanjar Shaakhmedov 🏴🏳️ A post shared by Terengganu Football Club️️ (@officialterengganufc) on Jan 4, 2019 at 6:36am PST



The 28-year-old who has had two different stints with Lokomotiv Tashkent was once called upto the Uzbekistan national team and made it to the bench during one of his nation’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but is yet to make his international debut.

(Photo credit: Terengganu FC)