Johor Darul Ta’zim player Akhyar Rashid thanks former club Kedah

Following his move to Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta’zim, Akhyar Rashid took time to thank his former club and followers through his social media.

The Malaysian star was born and rose through the ranks of Kedah where he played in his professional career.

In 20 matches for Kedah, Akhyar scored three goals and helped the team reach sixth place in the Malaysia Super League table.

Before the end of the 2018 calendar year, his moved to JDT was confirmed.

He took time to thank the club and his fans, as seen by his post below:

Photo courtesy of Akhyar Rashid