Buriram United owner speaks on Diogo move to Johor Darul Ta’zim

Following Diogo Luis Santo’s move from Buriram United to Johor Darul Ta’zim, Buriram owner Newin Chidchob recently spoke out through social media to explain their side of the story.

In one of the more sensational transfer news in recent weeks, Diogo moved from Buriram to JDT as the Southern Tigers continue to strengthen their club.

A prolific Brazilian, Diogo played from 2015 to 2018 for Buriram and scored an incredible 101 goals in 105 matches.

And with his move, Buriram are left with a big hole to try and fill.

Now, the club owner speaks and through the club’s social media account, they explained what happened.



Excerpts from the post say that Diogo has been a professional throughout the ordeal and had an open communication with the club and that they are happy for him as he finally opens a new chapter in his profession.

As for Buriram, their improvement and progression will continue and the absence of Diogo is a way for them to improve significantly to try and reach the heights they did with the Brazilian.

In essence, the message was filled with respect and admiration – a beautiful gesture for the club and owner who enjoyed the Brazilian’s work for four years.

Photo courtesy of Buriram United