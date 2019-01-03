Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have describe their delight in signing Diogo Luis Santo from Buriram United with their sporting director Martin Prest saying the Brazilian will fit JDT’s style of football.

The prolific Brazilian forward is the latest star to join the Malaysia Super League champions following on the footsteps of Aaron Niguez, Mauricio, and highly-rated Malaysia international forward Akhyar Rashid in the recent months.

“JDT are delighted to have signed Diogo Luis Santo from Thailand League champions Buriram United FC after the striker caught the attention of the club’s top hierarchy in a friendly against JDT in 2017,” said JDT’s sporting director Martin Prest in a statement.

“We have been looking at the Brazilian’s performance since then. He was part of Buriram’s 2018 league win and has a good proven goalscoring record in Thailand, winning two Golden Boots in four years. We considered Diogo after JDT played Buriram in a friendly in 2017, but cost was a factor for the club not pursuing Diogo then,” he added.

“JDT believe that Diogo will be a good addition to the squad ahead of our maiden AFC Champions League campaign and Malaysia Super League title defence. He also fits the style of football JDT want to play.”

“Diogo’s signing fills the foreign player quota after JDT also signed Spanish midfielder Aaron Niguez and Argentine centreback Maurício dos Santos Nascimento. Captain Hariss Harun and Gonzalo Cabrera remain from last season to complete the five,” said the JDT official.

“We also have preseason matches lined-up, including a tour in Bangkok, as JDT prepare for the 2019 season,” he added.