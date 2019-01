Malaysian footballer Thanabalan Nadarajah was recently revealed as a new Kedah player.

The 23-year-old began his career with Negeri Sembilan after climbing up the ranks of their youth academy.

Kedah FA used their social media accounts to announce Thanabalan’s signing.

At the Malaysia Super League, Kedah FA finished sixth in the league and are hoping for a better 2019 when the new season begins.

Photo courtesy of Kedah FA