Terengganu FC unveil signing of Uzbekistan league champion

Terengganu FC recently unveiled their newest signing as they recently acquired midfielder Sanjar Shaakhmedov.

The 28-year-old previously played for Lokomotiv Tashkent and scored seven goals in 31 appearances in the most recent season.

Malaysian Super League club Terengganu FC released the information through their social media.

In the post, it is said that Sanjar will be arriving on the fourth of January at the Sultan Mahmud Kuala Terengganu Airport at around 3:30PM and fans are invited to come and welcome him.

Terrenganu FC finished fifth in the 2018 Malaysian Super League and hope that Sanjar’s arrival can help them challenge for the title.