Reports: Buriram United star linked to Johor Darul Ta’zim move

If reports are to be believed then one of the best Thai League 1 players may be moving to Malaysia as Diogo Luis Santo is rumoured to be making a switch.

The Brazilian currently plies his trade with Thai club Buriram United – where he has played 105 matches and scored an incredible 101 goals since his arrival in 2015.

However, social media has started to buzz with a possible move to Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Various posts have linked the 31-year-old to a move away from his current club as seen below.

ถ้าไม่มีอะไรผิดพลาดก็น่าจะยะโฮร์​นี่แหละ​ฝากดูแลเฮียหยองของพวกเราGu12ด้วยนะ รักเขาให้มากๆเหมือนที่พวกเรารักเขา​

There is no official statement from any side at the moment but being such big news, if true, then this rumour is definitely noteworthy.