Johor Darul Ta’zim release statement over Akhyar Rashid signing

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have released a statement after controversy erupted post the announcement that Akhyar Rashid will join them for the upcoming season.

Rashid, who was with Kedah FC before, moved to JDT after the club agreed to pay RM75,000 development fee and an extra RM25,000 as Malaysia’s football governing body ordered them to. Now the HRH Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor has released a statement clarifying the club’s stance on the situation.

“There is a clause in the football regulations that provides that a player can leave at the end of the season if he wants to, by following certain procedures.

“When it was reported that Akhyar Rashid was looking to terminate his contract with Kedah and was awaiting FAM’s decision after Kedah ignored his request to discuss matters, we said we would only approach Akhyar when he leaves the club and is a free agent. So how is it JDT’s fault for signing Akhyar after there was an announcement by FAM that he was allowed to be a free agent?

“If today Safawi Rasid comes to me and says he wants and buyout his contract and leave, I have to accept it with an open heart.

“I can’t be upset with him or the team that wants to get the player’s services. Why? Because this means the club did not take good care of the player to an extent of him want wanting to move clubs. I can only blame myself and this club for not taking good care of a player. I will see it as a failure at the club because we would have done something wrong. Now, Kedah are blaming others.

“First, you do not understand the regulations. Second, you are blaming others for your own weaknesses.

“If Kedah want to take Akhyar or Johor Darul Ta’zim FC to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or FIFA, go ahead.”

The 19-year-old is the third signing for the Malaysian champions and will further strengthen their chances of retaining the title.