Johor Darul Ta’zim unveil Akhyar Rashid as their new signing

Akhyar Rashid has finally been revealed as Johor Darul Ta’zim’s newest addition to the club.

A few weeks ago, Akhyar was in the middle of a bitter war of words between JDT and his former club Kedah FA as the two battled for the young star.

JDT were accussed of approaching the teenage star despite still being contracted by Kedah, but the Football Association of Malaysia would eventually step in and say that Akhyar can leave Kedah for a certain fee.

And now, JDT have made things official by using social media to unveil the 19-year-old as their newest signing.

With his arrival, JDT are making serious strides to defend their Malaysian Super League title and their AFC Champions League campaign.