Malaysian goalkeeper Bryan See makes Thailand move

Malaysian goalkeeper Bryan See Tian Keat has signed a contract with Thai League 3 side Bangkok FC that will see him play in Thailand during the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old who has had stints outside Malaysia with US collegiate sides UC Irvine Anteaters and John Hopkins Blue Jays between 2013 and 2017 was part of the Malaysia Super League side PKNP FC last season.

“I’m very excited and are looking forward to starting the pre-season training session with my new team next week,” said Brian after signing for the Nonthaburi-based club who are looking to bounce back after being relegated to Thailand’s third division at the end of the last season.

“Although we only play in the Thai League 3, the quality of the game here is very high. They give priority to possession football and the attacking starts from the goalkeeper and defenders which is the way I like to play,” the goalkeeper said.

“The most interesting thing about this team is that we will also play our home matches at the SCG Stadium, which is also the home of Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United,” said the Subang Jaya-born player.

Commenting on the move, Brian also said the he hoped the move can can improve him as a professional player. He said he is also looking forward to helping his new team achieve the goal which is to qualify for the Thai League 2 for the next season.