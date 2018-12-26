Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have dismissed reports linking them with Brazilian midfielder Isael da Silva Barbosa and also teased they are in talks with another foreign star.

JDT became the domestic champions for the fifth consecutive time last season — the first club to do so in Malaysia Super League. In this process, they’ve also nailed their place in the group stages of the upcoming AFC Champions League.

With newer challenges brewing on the horizon, the Southern Tigers are on the lookout to strengthen their squad having signed Spanish midfielder Aaron Niguez and Brazilian defender Mauricio recently.

Another name that they have been linked with them for quite a while has been Isael da Silva Barbosa.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently playing for FC Kairat in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

However, JDT manager Luciano Figueroa has denied any such advances from the Malaysia Super League champions.

“Isael da Silva Barbosa was a player that we were looking at. However, we have not made any offers to him and we will not be signing him this season,” said the former Argentina international.

“We already have another player that is more suitable for our team and Asian football, and we are in the final stage of discussions and are waiting to finalise some details before we announce the player,” the coach said.

“Therefore the rumors, including ‘transfermarkt‘, saying that he will be joining us is untrue altogether,” added the former Villareal attacker.