Malaysia Super League sides Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah FA have continued their war of words over the ongoing transfer saga of Malaysia’s young star Akhyar Rashid.

Johor were accused by their domestic league rivals of trying to poach the 19-year-old attacker last month while he was still under a contract with Kedah.

But, it was reported that a Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) tribunal had decided Akhyar can leave Kedah for 285,000 MYR. “The cost will be divided as 210,000 MYR for the player to get out of his contract and 75,000 MYR as compensation to former club,” it was reported.

However, in the latest twist in the tale, Kedah FA president Mukhriz Mahathir in an interview with Sinar Online has said that any clubs from Malaysia that want to sign Akhyar should negotiate with Kedah and not the player.

The website reports that Kedah is open to Akhyar moving to foreign leagues like the Thai League, but stressed that the player is under contract with the club for one more year.

“Any other team that wants him should come to negotiate with Kedah and not negotiate with the player. Otherwise, we will have to take legal action,” he was quoted as saying.

Any team that signed the next contract is required to pay a KFA of RM75,000 for the compensation of the complainant’s training.

These comments have prompted JDT to release a statement in retaliation in which they said Kedah were trying “to manipulate fans by spreading inaccurate information.

“We are surprised to see official social media accounts of Kedah FA trying to manipulate fans by spreading inaccurate information following JDT’s announcement that the Southern Tigers are in negotiations with free agent, Akhyar Rashid,” said JDT technical director Alistair Edwards.

“We would like to stress that there is no need to contact Kedah FA as Akhyar is a free agent following his contract termination with Kedah. The compensation due to Kedah should JDT sign Akhyar has been predetermined by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) following a recent decision that is in accordance to football regulations.”

“JDT will honour the decision and make the necessary payment should we reach an agreement with Akhyar,” he added.

Anyway, it will be interesting how the next chapter in this tale will play out in the coming days!