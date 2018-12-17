Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha joins Aidil Sharin at Kedah FA

Captain of the successful Malaysian side that reached the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, Zaquan Adha has completed his move to Kedah FA for the 2019 Malaysia Super League season.

Zaquan starred for his nation in the recently concluded Suzuki Cup campaign, scoring thrice and leading his side to the final, where they succumbed to Vietnam.

The striker is expected to bring a lot to the table for Kedah, with his experience invaluable for the younger members of the team. His last stint, at Kuala Lumpur FA, was not the most successful, though, netting just twice in 14 appearances.

Zaquan joins the side along with foreign recruits Fernando Rodriguez Ortega and Renan da Silva Alves.

The 31-year-old will also link up with former Home United coach Aidil Sharin, who was appointed Kedah’s head coach in October this year.

The Canaries struggled for momentum last season, ending the campaign in sixth place, and will be hoping for Zaquan to inspire them to at least a top-three finish in 2019.

Kedah confirmed Zaquan’s move in a post on Facebook, expressing their desire to see him succeed at his new club.