FA Selangor officially unveil third kit for 2019

FA Selangor have officially unveiled their third kit and they’ve opened it for sale to the public.

In a post on their social media account, FA Selangor displayed their kit in partnership with kit maker Joma.

Prior to this year, Lotto have been the team’s kit maker and this will be the first time they partner with Joma.

Furthermore, FA Selangor asked their supporters to go to Stadium Shah Alam in order to buy the kit before their stocks run out.

Part of the Malaysian Super League, FA Selangor finished eighth in the table last season. The last time they won the league was in 2010 – with 2015 being the closest so far when they finished as runners-up.

Photo courtesy of FA Selangor