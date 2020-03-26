Japan’s J.League postponed for the third time amidst coronavirus situation

Japan’s J.League has announced that all domestic leagues in the country, including top division J1 League, have been postponed again due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Japan had planned to resume their domestic leagues on April 3, but they have decided to postpone the restart further with J3 League, the third tier of football competition, now returning on April 25.

News Release For more details from the extraordinary executive committee meeting yesterday and remarks from J.LEAGUE Chairman Mitsuru Murai, please follow the link: https://t.co/xQ0qi9iMPz pic.twitter.com/bEwqlWVU7Q — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) March 26, 2020

This will be followed by J2 League on May 2 and finally the Japanese top division which is slated to return on May 9, according to current plans revealed by J.League chairman Mitsuru Murai

As many as 24 group matches of the 2020 J.League Cup have also been postponed.

Even though the leagues are set to return, all matches are to be played with only 50 per cent of the total stadium capacity with every other seat to be left vacant to prevent the spreading of the virus.

The amazing COLORS of J.LEAGUE 😍⚽️ ————————————————

© J.LEAGUE – All Rights Reserved. pic.twitter.com/7QiM4OS0rH — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) March 25, 2020

There are also restrictions on fans travelling for their clubs’ away matches until further notice, the league organisers said.

J.League had earlier announced that it will suspend relegation across all its leagues for the 2020 season.