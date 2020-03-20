Japan’s J.League to suspend relegation for 2020 season due to COVID-19 difficulties

J.League has announced that it will suspend relegation across all its leagues for the 2020 season following the difficulties accrued due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken at a J.League Extraordinary Executive Committee during which all 56 clubs across the three football divisions in Japan agreed to the actions taken by the Japanese league organisers.

However, a system will be in place to allow clubs to get promoted from the second and third divisions despite there being no relegation.

Japanese domestic football, including the top division J1 League, has been suspended since February after playing the first matchday on 21st of last month.

“There are going to be a lot of obstacles in the way, and the competition may not be balanced or fair, but we want soccer to continue. “There are areas with lots of infections and areas with none where kids are already going back to school,” J.League chairman Mitsuru Murai said (via The-AFC.com).

“Some teams may be able to play, and other teams might not be able to, disrupting the integrity of the competition. Some teams might have to deal with several games behind closed doors on short notice,” Murai said.

“If we play during the 2020 Olympics or international match windows then teams may be without their national team players. Even if managers have to use players from their youth team (to fill the squad in the event that top-team players are quarantined), we want matches to be played,” the J.League official said.

The top two clubs from J2 League and J3 League will be promoted to J1 League and J2 League respectively which will mean that without relegation, there will be an additional two teams in J1 and J2 Leagues for the 2021 season.

However, that will level out when four teams will be relegated from the leagues at the end of the 2021 season.