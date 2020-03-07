J-League likely to remain suspended until March end amid Coronavirus fears – Reports

According to the latest reports, the J-League of Japan is likely to remain suspended throughout the month of March, in response to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

In case you did not know, it was announced on February 25 that the J-League would be suspended until March 15. But with only a few more days left until the league season is supposed to resume, the Coronavirus outbreaks across Japan and a lot of other Asian regions are yet to be tackled properly.

On February 25, organizers of the J-League had also prepared two draft plans, one for the resumption of play on March 18 and another for a restart in the first week of April. According to a report in The Mainichi, the league’s board of directors and its executive committee will apparently meet on Thursday to make a final decision on the matter.

On Monday, March 2, the J-League had also announced the formation of a Coronavirus liaison committee in conjunction with the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the highest level of baseball in Japan.

The special liaison committee is set to open its regular season on March 20. A second meeting of the committee is set for Monday, March 9, when it will meet with experts to clarify issues related to staging regular-season games in the current environment.