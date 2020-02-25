Japan latest country to suspend football due to coronavirus as J.League postponed till March 15

Japan has joined the likes of Korea Republic, China PR and Vietnam to suspend footballing activities over coronavirus fear as J.League announced it was postponing matches at least until March 15.

The J.League said it was taking the decision after it was notified that the coronavirus outbreak could worsen during the next one to two weeks.

“Monday’s meeting of a government panel of medical experts declared that the next week or two will be a critical juncture in terms of whether the COVID-19 rapidly spreads or can be contained,” it said in a statement.

“The J.League will therefore take maximum effort to prevent infection and spread of the disease, and will make arrangements to resume the domestic matches only by mid-March,” they added.

“We will notify the alternate dates for the postponed fixtures and tickets information as soon as they are decided,” the J.League added.

The matches that will be affected by the suspension includes the J.League Levain Cup 2020 matches which were to be held in the mid-week as well as the next three matchdays of the J1 League, Japan’s top division. J2 League, the country’s second tier, will also be affected.

As many as seven J.League Levain Cup group stage matches were originally scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

This is reportedly for the first time since 1996 that the Japanese domestic league fixtures have been postponed or suspended due to a public health crisis.

